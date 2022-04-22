Monashee Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,135 shares during the quarter. SomaLogic makes up 2.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SomaLogic worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,501,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,507 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,995,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth $29,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SomaLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

SLGC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 685,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

