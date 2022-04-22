Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $5,669,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 169,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,795. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

