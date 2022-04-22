Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.70. 213,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,742. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

