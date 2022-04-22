Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $54.88 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $217.21 million and $26.85 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.88 or 0.00138995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.85 or 0.07463058 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,475.14 or 0.99973115 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,310,915 coins and its circulating supply is 3,957,755 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.