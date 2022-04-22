Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $333.30

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.30 ($4.34) and traded as low as GBX 297.50 ($3.87). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.96), with a volume of 334,688 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400 ($5.20).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 332.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £843.27 million and a PE ratio of 11.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($229,060.94).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.