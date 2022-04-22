Morgan Stanley Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Shares of DK opened at $23.43 on Monday. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 142,299 shares of company stock worth $6,044,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

