Morgan Stanley Raises Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €112.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,875. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 77.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $35,639,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $30,293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

