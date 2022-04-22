Morgan Stanley Trims Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Target Price to $441.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $441.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $443.30.

MLM opened at $374.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.55 and a 200 day moving average of $395.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,675,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

