Morgan Stanley Trims Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Target Price to $110.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.45.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $86.48 on Monday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.60.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.