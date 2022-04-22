Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stake Lessened by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,313,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,814.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total value of $313,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.24, for a total transaction of $279,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,332 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,948 over the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.45. 4,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,460. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.33 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

