mStable USD (MUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54,871.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.00 million and approximately $54,871.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

