M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share.

MTB opened at $177.78 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,667,000 after purchasing an additional 115,523 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

