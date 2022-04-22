National Bank Financial Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$65.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.68.

Teck Resources stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

