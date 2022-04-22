National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Gap Up to $78.10

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.10, but opened at $81.43. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $550.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 818.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in National Presto Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.