Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE NTZ opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.62 million, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Natuzzi by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

