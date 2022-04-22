NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 315 ($4.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($3.12) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.98.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

