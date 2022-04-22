nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.
Shares of nCino stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.00. nCino has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of nCino by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,325,000 after purchasing an additional 155,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,838,000.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
