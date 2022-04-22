Nektar Therapeutics Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $20.66.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

