Neo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.49 Billion (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $21.13 or 0.00052267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $141.36 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.53 or 0.07400834 BTC.

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

