Nerva Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $434.00 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Nerva has a market cap of $141,339.40 and $434.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.21 or 0.07469571 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.