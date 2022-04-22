Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $533.29 Average PT from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $361.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NFLX stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $215.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,460,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.03. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 12-month low of $210.05 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $510,468,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

