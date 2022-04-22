Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX opened at $218.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.94. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.52 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

