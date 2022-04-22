NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,442 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 444.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 233.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 137,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $652.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

