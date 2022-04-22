Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.15.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,639,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.