NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.04) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.11 ($1.39). The company has a market capitalization of £292.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 32,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($38,822.40). Also, insider Will Hobman acquired 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($26,004.68).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

