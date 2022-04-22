Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NEWT opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

