Newton Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,542.00 (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $15.24 million and $68,542.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.53 or 0.07400834 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.75 or 1.00230527 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035168 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

