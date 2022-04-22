NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $76.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00269500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

