Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.29.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST stock opened at $170.04 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,938,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 276,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.