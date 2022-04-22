NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 8,428.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,428.75 ($109.66).

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($121.65) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($92.38) to GBX 6,900 ($89.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.58) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($120.35) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get NEXT alerts:

LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,284 ($81.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 5,578 ($72.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,369.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,341.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.