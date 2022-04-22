NextDAO (NAX) One Day Volume Hits $163,617.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $163,617.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.30 or 0.07477686 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,327,514,126 coins and its circulating supply is 2,287,282,017 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

