NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,370. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

