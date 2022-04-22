Norman Gennaro Sells 7,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 205.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

