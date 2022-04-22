North Growth Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

NYSE ZBH traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $126.76. 42,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.44. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

