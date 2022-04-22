North Growth Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Ciena makes up approximately 6.3% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $37,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ciena by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in Ciena by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. 8,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,078. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

