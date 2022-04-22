North Growth Management Ltd. Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up 2.2% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Tapestry stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. 59,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

