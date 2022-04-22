North Growth Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.86. 4,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,355. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

