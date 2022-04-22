North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 631 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:OKE opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

