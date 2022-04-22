North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,055. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $417.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.96 and a 200-day moving average of $541.12. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.