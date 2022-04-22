Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth about $165,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

