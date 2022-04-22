Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NTRS traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.19. 1,215,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,698. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

