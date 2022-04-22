NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.57

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.57 and traded as high as C$13.99. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.91, with a volume of 527,653 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.57.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

