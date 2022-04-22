Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 39.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

