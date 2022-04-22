Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.35

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and traded as high as $67.10. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 18,957 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.