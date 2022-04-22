NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2,201 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.90 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.
About NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI)
See Also
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.