NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $190.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $240.00.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.09.

NXPI stock opened at $174.85 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

