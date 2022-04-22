Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will announce $58.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.36 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.32 million to $247.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $247.36 million, with estimates ranging from $240.62 million to $254.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. The company had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,881. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

