Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.95.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

