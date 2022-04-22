Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Offerpad Solutions.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million.
In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. LL Funds LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $641,600,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $6,664,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $3,993,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:OPAD traded down 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting 4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.96. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 2.96 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97.
About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.