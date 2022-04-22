Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Offerpad Solutions.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million.

OPAD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.50.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. LL Funds LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $641,600,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $6,664,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $3,993,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD traded down 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting 4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.96. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 2.96 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.