Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $135.28

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.28 and last traded at $135.61, with a volume of 40340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average is $202.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

